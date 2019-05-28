Home
‘Friendraiser’ to benefit Friends of the Children

Klamath Falls, Ore. – An agency in Klamath Falls that provides long-term mentors for at-risk kids is hosting their annual ‘Friendraiser’ this Thursday.

‘Friends of the Children’ has been active in the Klamath Basin since 2000.

“We are a professional mentoring organization.”  Explains Executive Director Amanda Squibb.  “We provide mentors to kiddos when they’re in kindergarten, and those mentors stick with them until they graduate from high school.”

The agency will host their annual ‘Friendraiser’ this Thursday night at 5:pm in Mike’s Fieldhouse at the Steen Sports Complex.

More than 500 people are expected to attend, and place bids on items up for auction.

“It’s a huge deal”  Notes Squibb.  “We rely on ‘Friendraiser’ to bring in about a third of our revenue budget on an annual basis.”

6 Full-time mentors currently work with 49 kids enrolled in the program, which is looking to expand.

“We just launched out rural expansion project.”  Squibb points out.  “Which the first phase of that was hiring a new male mentor for the community of Chiloquin.”

Organizers are hoping to raise more than $100,000.

A limited number of tickets are still available.

You can check the ‘Friends of the Children – Klamath Basin’ Facebook page for details, or call (541) 273-2022

