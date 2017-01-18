Gas theft sparks fire near Bonanza

Bonanza, Ore. – An Oregon State Trooper may have prevented a massive fire and explosion early Tuesday morning near Bonanza.
Trooper Zachary Clark noticed a four by four foot fire at about 1:30 Tuesday morning at a self-service gas station.
Senior Trooper Mark McDougal said, “That fire happened to be directly next to one of the large gasoline fuel storage tanks.”
Police say 25-year-old Justin Boersma was frantically trying to put out the flames with his shirt.
Trooper Clark was able to put out the flames with an extinguisher from his patrol car.
State Police say the fire was sparked by jumper cables hooked to an electric pump being used to siphon the gas.
Senior Trooper McDougal believes the fire could have been devastating. “Thousands and thousands of gallons of fuel. So just imagine a gasoline tanker truck — times two — that would explode.”
Boersma was jailed on charges of third-degree theft, and possession of meth.
McDougal says Trooper Clark is grateful he arrived in the nick of time. “This one case is going to be one of the ones he’s going to remember all the way to retirement.”
Boersma could face additional charges, once police reports are reviewed by the Klamath County District Attorney’s Office.