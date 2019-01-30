‘Give a way’ aims to help homeless in Klamath, Lake counties

Klamath Falls, Ore. – An effort is underway to take a ‘point in time’ count of the homeless in Klamath and Lake counties.
Bob Degenar didn’t plan on becoming homeless. “I trusted a friend, made a deal on a house, the bank foreclosed, and here I am.”
Degenar and about 300 others are getting basic supplies and services at ‘Give a Way’ events organized by Klamath / Lake Community Action Services.
Wednesday’s event in Klamath Falls was held at the Thrive Church.
Degenar says the warm clothing and hot meal can make a big difference to someone living on the streets.
“It saves a lot of people’s lives.” Says Degenar. “A lot of us would have froze to death, starved to death. So, it’s necessary.”
Numbers from the homeless count are also used to help calculate how much money the area will receive for social services.
‘Give a Way’ events have also been held this week in Christmas Valley, and Chemult.
An even will be held in Lakeview on Thursday, January 31st from 10:30 to 1:pm at the ‘Gathering Place’ on North ‘F’ Street.
