Gov. Brown signs ‘Future Ready Oregon’ workforce development grant

Newsroom Staff
Posted by Newsroom Staff April 5, 2022

HILLSBORO, Ore. – Governor Brown signed into law Senate Bill 1545 Tuesday also known as “Future Ready Oregon” at Intel’s campus in Hillsboro.

The bill provides a $200 million investment that will give Oregonians education, training, and resources, to start good-paying careers in important industries across the state.

The bill establishes several grant programs in the higher education coordinating commission to provide funding for workforce development.

Governor Brown said the bipartisan bill will open the doors to people who are often left behind, including people of color, women, veterans, rural residents, and people with low incomes.

