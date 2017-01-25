Home
Governor focuses on jobs, health in Klamath Falls visit

Governor focuses on jobs, health in Klamath Falls visit

Regional , , , , ,

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Creating business growth, and a healthy workforce are the focus of a visit to southern Oregon by Governor Kate Brown.

Governor Brown says the state can help to aid Oregon’s innovators, entrepreneurs, and inventors.  “To remove regulatory barriers, to make sure that state agencies are coordinating efforts, and making it as easy as possible for businesses to expand.”

But, State Representative E. Werner Reschke cautions that ‘one size fits all’ programs don’t always work for economic development.

“We’re different.” Notes Reschke.  “We think different.  We don’t see the world in the same way that everybody else does – and that allows us to go out and do things that somebody else has never thought of before.”

Kat Rutledge says the ‘Klamath Idea’ was started 3 years ago to help put local innovators on an inside track.   “All of the providers – business services, economic development partners, are standing in a garage – and that garage door opens, and we are all there to help you.”

Governor Brown then went to Cascades East, where doctors are being trained to serve in rural areas.

Joyce Hollander-Rodriguez explains:  “We are training physicians that will go out and serve those communities.  And I have communities across the state that are eager for the graduates of our residency program.”

Governor Brown heard from one intern about a patient who was helped by the Oregon Health Plan, and commented on the link between a healthy Oregon, and a healthy workforce.  “Instead of getting her health care from the emergency room, she now has access under the Oregon Health Plan and as a result, because she has good health care, she’s able to go get a job.”

Brown’s visit was her first to Klamath Falls since she became governor in 2015.

Lyle Ahrens
KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s.  He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful.  He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand.  A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer.  In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.  “The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain.  Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics