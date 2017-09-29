Klamath Falls, Ore. – The Ross Ragland Theater served as a classroom Thursday, as students in Klamath Falls got a lesson in motivation.
Speaker Aric Jackson has a fun side…and a serious side.
“Don’t you dare let your past hold you back from your future.” Spoke Jackson. “Some of you have a bright future, but you have thrown it away – because somebody said something, somebody did something, something went wrong. Listen: It is life, it is going to happen.”
Klamath County Schools Superintendent Greg Thede explains that Jackson was in Klamath Falls for ‘Graduation Motivation’. “The idea behind it is to make sure that our seniors go hard, finish strong, and walk across that stage and graduate in June.”
Jackson encourages students to break down their boundaries, get over resentments, and learn to forgive themselves.
“I think his message is just super powerful.” Said K.U. student Michael Ferns. “And it’s inspirational hearing where he came from, and where he is now.”
“It’s been really amazing so far.” Agreed Audrey Lindgren of K.U. – “He’s just really exciting, and I’m having a good time.”
Superintendent Thede says the ‘Motivation’ event, and the ‘Graduation Sensation’ event in the fall are all part of the Klamath Promise – an effort to achieve a 100% graduation rate. “If we can get two, three, or four kids who are on the fence right now across that stage in June, then this event will be a success.”
Jackson has a powerful stage presence – “You trying to go to the next level, keep smiling – keep working towards it. And when you get that college degree, you come flash it in their face.”
This is the second year the Herald and News, Pacific Power, Oregon Tech, and Klamath Community College have hosted the event.