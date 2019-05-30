‘Graduation Sensation’ honors Klamath Basin High School Seniors

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The ‘Klamath Promise’ has a goal of achieving a 100% graduation rate for students in Klamath Falls City, and Klamath County Schools.
‘Graduation Sensation’ is a program celebrating those who reach that goal.
Klamath Union High School seniors did a graduation walk Thursday morning at Pelican Elementary School.
Hailey Anderson is one of the seniors who attended grade school there. “It was really nice to see all the students. I come in here from time to time because my Mom works here, and it was really nice to see a bunch of students and teachers that I recognized.”
Klamath Union High School Principal Tony Swan was nearly mobbed by students and staff, as he was principal at Pelican for 4 years.
“Homecoming for me to come here, and see the kids that I know.” Beamed Swan. “And then, also see that they’re going to grow up and go to high school at K.U. where I am now – pretty exciting.”
A ‘Main Street March’ was followed by a graduation sensation ‘Party in the Park’ at Veterans Memorial Park.
“It’s pretty fun.” Notes Mazama High School student Naomi Age. “And it’s actually cool to see the turnout, and to see how many seniors there are within the Klamath Basin.”
About $40,000 in scholarship dollars was handed out at the party.
This is the fourth year for the Graduation Sensation event.
About 450 high school seniors in the Klamath Basin will be graduating this weekend.
KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s. He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful.
He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand. A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer. In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.
“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain. Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.
When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.