‘Graduation Sensation’ honors Klamath Basin High School Seniors

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The ‘Klamath Promise’ has a goal of achieving a 100% graduation rate for students in Klamath Falls City, and Klamath County Schools.

‘Graduation Sensation’ is a program celebrating those who reach that goal.

Klamath Union High School seniors did a graduation walk Thursday morning at Pelican Elementary School.

Hailey Anderson is one of the seniors who attended grade school there.  “It was really nice to see all the students.  I come in here from time to time because my Mom works here, and it was really nice to see a bunch of students and teachers that I recognized.”

Klamath Union High School Principal Tony Swan was nearly mobbed by students and staff, as he was principal at Pelican for 4 years.

“Homecoming for me to come here, and see the kids that I know.”  Beamed Swan.  “And then, also see that they’re going to grow up and go to high school at K.U. where I am now – pretty exciting.”

A ‘Main Street March’ was followed by a graduation sensation ‘Party in the Park’ at Veterans Memorial Park.

“It’s pretty fun.”  Notes Mazama High School student Naomi Age.  “And it’s actually cool to see the turnout, and to see how many seniors there are within the Klamath Basin.”

About $40,000 in scholarship dollars was handed out at the party.

This is the fourth year for the Graduation Sensation event.

About 450 high school seniors in the Klamath Basin will be graduating this weekend.

