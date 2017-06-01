Gunn denied bail

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A judge has ordered that a Klamath Falls woman charged with murder must remain held without bail.
Arnulfo Panuco Anzaldo was shot and killed in April of 2016 at Veterans Memorial Park.
Lisa Gunn was arrested three months later, and charged with his murder.
At a bail hearing Wednesday, prosecutors laid out evidence from potential witnesses linking Gunn to the crime.
Defense attorneys argued that no weapon has been found, and questioned the credibility of the potential witnesses.
In the end, the judge ruled that the state had shown ‘clear and convincing evidence’ that Gunn should remain held without bail.
