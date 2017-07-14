Home
Gunn sentenced to 27 years on manslaughter, assault charges

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A Klamath Falls woman is sentenced to nearly 30 years in prison in connection with a homicide, and for assaulting two people in their sleep with a knife.

32 year old Lisa Ann Marie Gunn was sentenced Friday afternoon for 27 1/2 years in prison.

Gunn pleaded ‘no contest’ to manslaughter charges last month for shooting and killing Arnulfo Panuco Anzaldo.

The shooting took place in Veteran’s Memorial Park in April of 2016.

The victim’s son, A.J. Panuco, addressed the court by phone.

‘What you left is a huge void that we’ll never be able to fill,” said Panuco. “And my son, and my brother’s son will never be able to have their grandfather in their lives the way we did.”

Gunn also pleaded to assault, and attempted assault charges, for attacking Chris Holmgren and Angela Nash with a knife as they slept in June of 2016 – a case that was previously unsolved.

“The assault case has been under investigation.”  Said prosecutor Victoria Roe of the Oregon Department of Justice.  “And Miss Gunn was a suspect in that case.  So when we had the settlement conference, we wrapped that up with the plea negotiations, so that those victims would have closure as well.”

Gunn expressed remorse for her actions.  “I am very sorry…I am very sorry for this whole thing.”

Judge Marci Adkisson spoke to Gunn:  “I think that you will do better to not blame everyone else for where you’re at today, and circumstances of your life – because that just makes it worse for you.”

Gunn was also ordered to pay nearly $4,000 to the Panuco family to help cover funeral expenses.

