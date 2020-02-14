Home
Health clinics in Merrill, Bonanza avoid closure

Health clinics in Merrill, Bonanza avoid closure

Regional , , , ,

Klamath County, Ore. – Intervention by Oregon Governor Kate Brown has helped prevent closure of health clinics in Merrill and Bonanza.

The clinics faced closure due to new regulations from the Oregon Health Authority.

Both of the clinics are operated by Family Nurse Practitioner Michael Sheets.

On Wednesday, an agreement was signed that will allow the clinics to operate under Cascade Comprehensive Health.

Sheets credits a writing campaign by his patients to the Governor’s office with saving the clinics.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »