Health concerns prompt inmate releases from Klamath County Jail

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Inmate numbers at the Klamath County Jail are being reduced to help prevent spread of viruses to inmates, and jail staff.
The Klamath County Jail is designed to hold a total of 144 inmates, but close quarters can allow for rapid spread of viruses.
That’s why Jail Commander Lieutenant Brian Bryson is temporarily reducing the number of inmates. “This morning, we have 81 people in – we’ve been running around 120, 125.”
Bryson says only non-violent offenders are being released. “New crime folks, they’re keeping. People that were deemed hazard to the public safety, we’re keeping.”
New arrests are being screened for illness prior to booking.
“The booking staff, or the medics that are on duty are meeting the arrestee in the sally port.” Explains Bryson. “And doing some screening ahead of time.”
Bryson says some low-level offenders were released due to postponement of their trial dates.
All volunteer contact programs, such as recovery and faith-based meetings have been cancelled at the Klamath County Jail.
