Henley Middle School expansion

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Henley Middle School in Klamath Falls opened for class Tuesday bigger and better than last year, following completion of an expansion project.
Klamath County Schools superintendent Glen Szymoniak says he’s pleased with the new facility.
“It’s a six classroom addition to the main building.” Notes Szymoniak. “We started it because our enrollment’s going up, and we hope to be able to house a lot more students.”
Szymoniak adds the million dollar project covers about 6,800 square feet. “They’re quality classrooms, with high tech equipment in them like smart boards and large screen TV’s.”
The foundation for the building was poured in January.
Weather conditions and heavy snowstorms made the job difficult at times.
“The biggest challenge was to work on it through the winter.” Confirmed County Schools Maintenance worker James Hardenbrook.
Despite those challenges, Szymoniak says the new classrooms are now ready for students. “They worked real hard all summer to make sure that the doors were open on the first day of school.”
The project is one of several underway at Klamath County Schools.
Funding comes from a four million dollar, 20 year loan approved by the County School Board in 2017.
