High Desert Hospice hosts butterfly release in Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls, Ore. – High Desert Hospice of Klamath Falls hosted a butterfly release Saturday afternoon.
Nearly 200 people showed up at the Moore Park Pavilion to remember friends and loved ones recently lost.
“What we’re doing today, is our non-profit High Desert Hospice Foundation is doing a butterfly release.” Explains Barbara Golden of High Desert Hospice. “We’re reading off all the names that we have lost.”
Joyce Wagner lost her husband Scott to cancer nearly a year ago.
Wagner says she appreciates the care provided by Hospice. “Honestly, just having the people available 24 hours, it’s really nice. They’re just always a kind shoulder, and it’s really helpful.”
The event is an emotional one.
“The objective is to just come together and see the people that we serve.” Notes Golden. “And just build up our community, and just do something in honor of people, loved ones that we have lost.”
The butterflies were specially delivered from Georgia.
High Desert Hospice hopes to make this an annual event, with a butterfly release held the first weekend after Labor Day.
