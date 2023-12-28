High surf warnings being issued for Southern Oregon coast

PORT ORFORD, Ore.- High surf warnings are being issued for the Southern Oregon coast, causing the Port of Port Orford to close to the public December 27th.

The National Weather Service issued warning about dangerous surf conditions, including extremely large breaking waves on the southern coast through December 28th. Due to these dangerous conditions, the Port of Port Orford will close from December 27th at 8:00 pm until daybreak on December 28th. Port Manager Pat Cox says closing down for the night is the best way to keep the public safe.

“We have significant wave action tonight, and when it comes from the southwest, it over-tops our dock,” Cox said, “Even this morning we were getting six inches of water or so that were pushing basketball-sized rocks from the jetty onto the parking lot”.

Cox says ‘sneaker waves’ are especially dangerous. The National Weather Service says to avoid jetties along with logs near waterlines or beaches. They also advise people to never turn their back on a wave.

