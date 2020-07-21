Highway 97 crash claims life of Chiloquin man

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A Klamath County man is dead following a head-on collision on Highway 97 near downtown Klamath Falls.
The crash happened just before 6 late Monday afternoon.
Oregon State Police say 75 year old Norman Guy Shell of Chiloquin was driving the wrong way when he crashed into an oncoming driver.
Shell was taken to Sky Lakes Medical Center, where he later died of his injuries.
The second driver, Natalie Carlson of Glendale, California was also hospitalized, she was listed in ‘fair’ condition Tuesday morning.
