Honoring Heroes: Memorial Day in Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Memorial Day observations are still a major event in Klamath Falls, with good reason.
“Klamath County has a little over 7,000 veterans in it.” Explains Klamath County Commissioner Derrick DeGroot. “About 12% of our population, which is well above the national average.”
Hundreds lined Main Street in Klamath Falls for a Memorial Day Parade.
Retired Air Force veteran Jack Lawrie says he’s honored to serve as Grand Marshal for the parade. “I’ve been retired from the Air Force since 1970. I know an awful lot of people that is on the other side – and it’s a privilege to be here.”
The parade was followed by a solemn ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park.
Commissioner DeGroot noted, “It is because of the fallen heroes that have given everything so that we can celebrate our freedoms every day.”
In Flanders fields the poppies blow
Between the crosses, row on row,
That mark our place; and in the sky
The larks, still bravely singing, fly
Scarce heard amid the guns below.
We are the Dead. Short days ago
We lived, felt dawn, saw sunset glow,
Loved and were loved, and now we lie
In Flanders fields.
Take up our quarrel with the foe:
To you from failing hands we throw
The torch; be yours to hold it high.
If ye break faith with us who die
We shall not sleep, though poppies grow
In Flanders fields.