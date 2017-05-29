Home
Honoring Heroes: Memorial Day in Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Memorial Day observations are still a major event in Klamath Falls, with good reason.

“Klamath County has a little over 7,000 veterans in it.”  Explains Klamath County Commissioner Derrick DeGroot.  “About 12% of our population, which is well above the national average.”

Hundreds lined Main Street in Klamath Falls for a Memorial Day Parade.

Retired Air Force veteran Jack Lawrie says he’s honored to serve as Grand Marshal for the parade.  “I’ve been retired from the Air Force since 1970.  I know an awful lot of people that is on the other side – and it’s a privilege to be here.”

The parade was followed by a solemn ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park.

Commissioner DeGroot noted, “It is because of the fallen heroes that have given everything so that we can celebrate our freedoms every day.”

 

In Flanders fields the poppies blow

Between the crosses, row on row,

That mark our place; and in the sky

The larks, still bravely singing, fly

Scarce heard amid the guns below.

 

We are the Dead.  Short days ago

We lived, felt dawn, saw sunset glow,

Loved and were loved, and now we lie

In Flanders fields.

 

Take up our quarrel with the foe:

To you from failing hands we throw

The torch; be yours to hold it high.

If ye break faith with us who die

We shall not sleep, though poppies grow

In Flanders fields.

