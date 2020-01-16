House fire claims life of Klamath Falls woman

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – An early morning fire has claimed the life of a Klamath Falls woman.
The fire broke out shortly before 3:00 Thursday morning on Eberlein Avenue near East Main Street.
“On arrival, we indeed did find a fully involved structure fire,” noted Battalion Chief Toni Brimmer of Klamath County Fire District #1. “With fire venting out the front of the home.”
Fire crews learned that there was a person trapped inside the residence.
“Unfortunately, they did not find the victim in a survivable area of the home,” Brimmer stated. “We did have one fatality confirmed in the fire.”
The victim has been identified as 73-year-old Madeline Murray.
Investigators say Murray was a supplemental oxygen user, and the fire was most likely sparked by a cigarette.
Brimmer added a firefighter suffered a knee injury while working to put out the fire. “One firefighter sustained an injury and was transferred to the hospital and is being evaluated up there.”
KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s. He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful.
He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand. A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer. In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.
“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain. Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.
When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.