How to combat homelessness in Siskiyou County

Yreka, Ca.- Dr. Robert Marbut has contracted with more communities on homelessness than any other firm or person in the United States. As of late, he’s been across Siskiyou County studying and analyzing homelessness.
Marbut spent 33 hours interviewing the homeless and those who help them in Siskiyou County. He says there are three key things that have to happen to start addressing the issue.
“My top recommendations are we have to be smart about who were helping and how we help, we have to move to zero tolerance for encampments, and we have to create a coordinated case management system for the county.”
Marbut told NBC5 News today that all of his research shows creating a no tolerance policy for homeless, encampments regardless of where they are, is hugely important. He says that over the last year, encampments have been responsible for fires, major damage to the environment, and even deaths.
Dr. Marbut is discussing all of that and presenting his full analysis, along with his list of 11 recommendations, tonight in Yreka.