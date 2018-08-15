Drought takes toll on trees in Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Klamath Falls City Forester John Bellon says dry conditions are taking a toll on trees. “I’ve been quite a bit of tree mortality right now, and I believe most of it is related to drought stress.”
Bellon adds that falling leaves, or early changes in color may be signs of drought. “Causing trees to yellow, tree leaves to wilt, even go into early fall or autumn conditions.”
Try to water an area as wide as the tree canopy overhead.
You can use a coffee can, or a pail as a simple gauge – after you’ve watered, and the bucket has about two inches of water, you’ve probably watered enough for one day.
“If you can slow, deep water that area, with a sprinkler, ideally, or by hand – 5 to 7 days a week, that’s ideal.” Says Bellon.
Trees weakened by drought are also more likely to be damaged by insects or disease.
Some species of trees are more tolerant of drought conditions that others.
Contact your local nursery or arborist to find out what trees might be the best fit for your property.
KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s. He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful.
He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand. A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer. In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.
“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain. Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.
When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.