Humboldt Area & Wild Rivers Community Foundation launch Klamath River Fund

MEDFORD, Ore.- The Humboldt Area & Wild Rivers Community Foundation launch the Klamath River Fund to support local efforts to restore the Klamath River Basin.

According to CEO for HAF+ WRCF, Bryna Lipper, the foundations received $10 million in seeding funding from The William and Flora Hewlett Foundation, along with additional support from other organizations.

Lipper says they created this fund to support the health and restoration of Klamath Basin ecosystems and the communities that depend on them.

The fund will be used towards grants to aid in community healing, regenerative agriculture, environmental stewardship and much more.

Lipper says the work they plan on doing over the next decade will speak for itself.

“There’s been so much scientific research and analysis about the harm of the dams,” Lipper said. “What we want to do now is invest in the people that are going to do the work in turning those places into a kind of agriculture that works for [the] community.”

HAF+ WRCF have also pledged a minimum 60% of grant funds will be directed toward tribes or indigenous-related organizations.

To learn more, make a contribution or apply for a grant, head to hafoundation.org/klamath.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.