Improvements scheduled for Highway 140

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The final piece of funding is now in place for a 20 million dollar project to improve a section of Highway 140 between Medford and Klamath falls.

The project would extend from the fire station on Lakeshore Drive, past the Running ‘y’, along Wocus Bay, and along Upper Klamath Lake to the boat ramp at the base of Doak Mountain.

“The primary thing is to widen the road.”  Notes Jarod Johnson of ODOT.  “Add about 6 foot of paved shoulder, add some guardrail – improve the striping, add rumble strips.”

John Carroll travels the road regularly between Rocky Point and Klamath Falls.

“It can definitely handle some improvements.”  Says Carroll.  “Everybody drives slow, but some people drive crazy, and then that just causes accidents.”

Klamath County Commissioners authorized about 2 million dollars in funding for the project Tuesday.

“The total project cost is approximately 20 million dollars.”  States Johnson.  “And we’re looking for bid in 2019.”

Funding includes about 15 million federal dollars, and over 3 million from the state.

The 6 mile project is expected to take about 3 construction seasons to complete, they hope to have it finished in 2021.

 

