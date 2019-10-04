Irwin pleads’guilty’ to death of 6-week old child

Home
Klamath Falls, Ore. – A Bonanza woman is sentenced to 100 months in prison for her role in the death of her six week old child.

Ashley Grace Irwin was arrested in April on manslaughter charges.

An investigation revealed the infant died in 2018 from lack of food and medical care.

Irwin pleaded ‘guilty’ Friday afternoon to a charge of criminally negligent homicide.

As part of the plea agreement, Irwin will testify at the trial of co-defendant Douglas Dale Johnston, the father of the child.

Johnston was arrested earlier this year in Alaska, after neighbors there learned he had a warrant out of Oregon.

