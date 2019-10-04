Irwin pleads’guilty’ to death of 6-week old child

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A Bonanza woman is sentenced to 100 months in prison for her role in the death of her six week old child.
Ashley Grace Irwin was arrested in April on manslaughter charges.
An investigation revealed the infant died in 2018 from lack of food and medical care.
Irwin pleaded ‘guilty’ Friday afternoon to a charge of criminally negligent homicide.
As part of the plea agreement, Irwin will testify at the trial of co-defendant Douglas Dale Johnston, the father of the child.
Johnston was arrested earlier this year in Alaska, after neighbors there learned he had a warrant out of Oregon.
KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s. He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful.
He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand. A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer. In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.
“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain. Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.
When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.