Klamath Falls, Ore. – If you have an Oregon driver’s license, or if you’re registered to vote, you could be called to jury duty.
Klamath County Circuit Court Judge Andrea Janney says jurors play a critical role in Oregon’s criminal justice system. “Having the jurors is absolutely vital to making sure things run smoothly, and that our entire system works.”
Trial Court Administrator John Powell explains that names are randomly selected through D.M.V. and voter records. “Which is then dumped into a jury computer system, and then each county gets a block of juror names and addresses.”
Powell adds that potential jurors are notified by mail. “Usually for a term of one month – which doesn’t mean you’re trapped here all month, but it means you’re obligated to be called in during that 30-day period.”
Judge Janney notes that there are consequences for failing to show for jury duty. “If you get that letter and you decide not to show up, you are risking a potential warrant.”
Jury Coordinator Christina Levesque says jurors are given some compensation for their time. “For the first two days that you serve, it’s ten dollars a day – and then on the third day, it’s twenty-five.”
Jurors can be dismissed if they’re over 70, or have certain medical issues.
But most serve willingly.
“It’s a civic responsibility just like paying taxes.” Says Levesque. “I don’t like to come across with that, because it seems a little heavy-handed. But there is a responsibility about helping in your community, and jury duty is a part of that.”
Even if you haven’t been called for jury duty, scammers have been known to call people demanding money for their failure to appear.
The courts do NOT work that way, and such calls should be reported to law enforcement.