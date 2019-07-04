Keep ’em flying

Klamath Falls, Ore. – An old building is providing new independence for the 173rd Fighter Wing at Kingsley Field.
Recent opening of a new fire station at Kingsley Field left the old fire house vacant.
“We were able to re-purpose it.” Notes Senior Master Sergeant Nathaniel Morehouse of the Oregon Air National Guard. “And give three different work centers more square footage.”
The extra space expands the capability to repair hydraulic and electrical parts.
“What it does is allows us to turn parts quicker.” Explains Morehouse. “Instead of having to go to one of the depot repair facilities to fix these components.”
That will help to expand the lifespan of an aging F-15 fleet, and improve maintenance training.
Morehouse points out the hydraulics shop was designated last week as the first Air National Guard ‘CERF’, or ‘Centralized Repair Facility’. “So we are actively turning parts for other units, as well as different airplanes – they started on F-16 parts recently.”
The move-in will be taking place over the next several weeks.
Being able to repair components on base will not only save time, bit is also expected to save taxpayer dollars.
