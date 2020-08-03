Kiger Stadium in Klamath Falls gets structural evaluation

Klamath Falls, Ore. – One of only two wooden baseball stadiums in North America is located in Klamath Falls.
Construction on Kiger Stadium began in 1947.
It initially served as home to the ‘Gems’, a farm team of the Philadelphia Phillies.
Kiger Stadium is now owned by the city of Klamath Falls.
“It’s a unique amenity that we have.” Explains Nathan Cherpeski, Klamath Falls City Manager. “It’s not physically in city limits, but we bought it in the 50’s to save it.”
The stadium was recently evaluated by an engineering firm.
The first and second base bleachers showed evidence of weathering and dry rot, the report also identified other areas for improvement.
“Generally, it’s in pretty good shape.” Cherpeski summed up. “The bleachers probably need to be replaced, those outside ones – and then there were some seismic recommendations for the actual structure. It didn’t have those requirements when it was built.”
Kiger Stadium has seen a lot of baseball over the past 70+ years.
But its wood construction will need some attention to keep those baseball dreams alive.
“There aren’t many wooden stadiums left.” Adds Cherpeski.
Klamath Falls City Council will be briefed Monday night on the engineering assessment of Kiger Stadium.
KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s. He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful.
He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand. A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer. In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.
“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain. Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.
When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.