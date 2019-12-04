Home
Kimball pleads ‘guilty’ to shooting, killing brother

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A man pleads ‘guilty’ to shooting and killing his brother at a home in Klamath County 3 years ago.

55 year old Travis Guy Kimball of Yreka pleaded ‘guilty’ Monday to shooting and killing his 51 year old brother Troy Kimball.

The shooting happened on the day after Christmas in 2016 at their father’s ranch near Bonanza.

Initially charged with murder, Kimball pleaded ‘guilty’ to lesser charges as part of a negotiated settlement.

“That included attempted assault in the second degree, criminally negligent homicide, and Mr. Kimball pled to both of those counts.”  Explains Klamath County District Attorney Eve Costello.  “The murder count was dismissed.”

Defense attorneys had argued that Kimball stabbed, then shot his brother while trying to prevent him from hurting their father.

“There was a long standing family feud.”  Notes Costello.  “Most parties were intoxicated.”

Kimball was sentenced to 3 years in prison, with credit for time served.

He’ll be on post-prison supervision for at least 3 years.

Travis Kimball still faces a civil suit filed by the widow of the victim.

She’s seeking two million dollars in damages for the death of her husband.

