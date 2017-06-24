Home
Kinetic Challenge, Kruise roll through Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls, Ore. – If you had to sum up the spirit of Klamath Falls this weekend, ‘exotic transportation’ might work.

This is the 13th year for the ‘Klamath Kinetic Challenge’.

Chris Endacott is the pilot of ‘General Maintenance’.  “We’re hoping that it makes it to the end of the race.  So if we do that much, then we’ll be very happy.”

The Challenge features human-powered vehicles capable of covering land, hills, mud, and water.

It’s also the weekend for the ‘Kruise of Klamath’.

Leo Porter was one of the 350 car owners set up at Moore Park for a show and shine.

“I love old metal.”  Notes Porter.  “There are cars that I dream about.  But that’s since high school.  I never got the money to get it – I just pretty much get ‘poor man’ restorations.”

The cars roll down Main Street in Klamath Falls for the main event of the ‘Kruise’.

