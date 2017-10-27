Kingsley Field after dark

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Skies over Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls are thundering after dark this week with night flight training.
About two dozen members and friends of the Military Affairs Committee in Klamath Falls got a runway view of F-15 takeoffs Wednesday night.
“It’s great to be able to have that ability to come out and see it first hand.” Noted 3-year MAC member Stacy Ellingson.
Civilians were given a briefing, and had a chance to ask questions before heading out to the flight line.
“We’re just trying to help them understand why it’s so important to our syllabus to make sure that our students are ready to fight in a combat scenario.” Explains Captain Rich Schuster of the Oregon Air National Guard.
You’ll also find members of the Military Affairs Committee on hand when servicemen and women return from tours of duty overseas.
“The Military Affairs Committee is a great liaison between the public and the military, and we just help each other out.” Says Ellingson. “We want a strong military presence in our town.”
Captain Schuster agrees. “It opens up a lot of doors for partnerships between the military organizations, as well as the civic organizations in town.”
Schuster adds that civilians aren’t the only ones impressed with the sight and sound of an F-15 night takeoff. “To be honest with you, even after 20-plus years, I think I have 25 years in the military – it’s just fun to watch the giant flame come out of the back of those jets.”
You can learn more about the Military Affairs Committee by contacting the Klamath County Chamber of Commerce at (541) 884-5193.
There’s no charge, and you don’t have to be a Chamber member.