Kingsley Field future focus of Congressional visit

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The chair of the House Armed Services Committee was in Klamath Falls Wednesday for a tour of Kingsley Field.
The visit could have an impact on the future of the base.
The F-15 Eagle is approaching 50 years of active service.
“I’ve been flying the airplane non-stop for 22 years.” Notes 173rd Fighter Wing Commander, Colonel Jeff Smith. “And it’s about as old as I am.”
Officials at Kingsley Field are exploring options for a new mission once the F-15 is retired.
House Armed Services Committee Chair Representative Mac Thornberry of Texas met with Air Guard officials Wednesday to discuss those options.
The meetings could have a profound impact on Kingsley’s ability to host a fifth-generation aircraft in the future.
Thornberry was invited to tour the base by Congressman Greg Walden.
“They need like 1,300 more pilots than what we have today.” Stated Walden. “Well, guess where we train them – right here.”
Extending, or expanding that mission is helped by having a strong base, a recently expanded air training range, and strong backing by the community.
Rep. Thornberry believes that’s a combination that can help ensure a future for the mission. “That community support for the military, and the mission, that putting their arms around the men and women who are our most valuable asset, that’s a key asset for any base.”
The F-35 fighter jet could be a possible fit for Kingsley – though Thornberry points out the Air Force will ultimately make the decision.
Col. Smith says he’s up for the challenge. “We have many good things going on. It’s a recipe for success for a future mission, and we believe that we’re poised and ready for it.”
Congressmen Thornberry and Waldon were joined on their tour by Klamath County Commissioners Kelley Minty Morris and Derrick DeGroot.
KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s. He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful.
He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand. A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer. In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.
“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain. Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.
When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.