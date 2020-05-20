Klamath Basin ag rally and convoy scheduled

Klamath Falls, Ore. – An agricultural convoy is being scheduled for next week to rally support for Klamath Basin farmers.
Bob Gasser is helping to organize the ‘Shut Down and Fed Up’ rally for Friday, May 29th.
“The farming community is shut down, basically, and we’re fed up.” Gasser notes. “We need to have the federal agencies understand what they’re doing to this community.”
Gasser believes the current water allocation process isn’t good for farmers, or endangered species. “We’ve been doing the same thing for 20 years, and there’s less sucker fish, there’s less salmon. In fact, the sucker fish, in 10 years, could become extinct – along with the ag community.”
Gasser says the solution may lie in the past. “We need to go back to what it used to be. They used to dry up these systems in the summer, like Mother Nature used to. For some reason, that worked – we had more suckers then.”
The convoy will begin in Merrill, make its way to the headgates to the ‘A’ canal, through downtown Klamath Falls, and finish near Midland.
“It’s an agricultural convoy.” Explains Gasser. “But we’re encouraging anybody with four wheels to show up.”
You can find out more about the convoy and rally here: shutdownfedup.org
KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s. He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful.
He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand. A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer. In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.
“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain. Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.
When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.