Klamath Basin ag rally and convoy scheduled

Klamath Falls, Ore. – An agricultural convoy is being scheduled for next week to rally support for Klamath Basin farmers.

Bob Gasser is helping to organize the ‘Shut Down and Fed Up’ rally for Friday, May 29th.

“The farming community is shut down, basically, and we’re fed up.”  Gasser notes.  “We need to have the federal agencies understand what they’re doing to this community.”

Gasser believes the current water allocation process isn’t good for farmers, or endangered species.  “We’ve been doing the same thing for 20 years, and there’s less sucker fish, there’s less salmon.  In fact, the sucker fish, in 10 years, could become extinct – along with the ag community.”

Gasser says the solution may lie in the past.  “We need to go back to what it used to be.  They used to dry up these systems in the summer, like Mother Nature used to.  For some reason, that worked – we had more suckers then.”

The convoy will begin in Merrill, make its way to the headgates to the ‘A’ canal, through downtown Klamath Falls, and finish near Midland.

“It’s an agricultural convoy.”  Explains Gasser.  “But we’re encouraging anybody with four wheels to show up.”

You can find out more about the convoy and rally here:  shutdownfedup.org

