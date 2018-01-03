Home
Klamath Basin water status remains unclear

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A agreement which would have provided water sharing for off-Project irrigators in the Klamath Basin has expired.

The Upper Klamath Basin Comprehensive Agreement was signed in April of 2014.

Klamath Tribal Chairman Don Gentry explains the purpose of the UKBCA:  “The Upper Klamath Basin Agreement was a water management agreement that was built out of the KBRA.”

But, Congress failed to pass the KBRA, or Klamath Basin Restoration Agreement by a deadline two years ago.

Gentry says when the legislation didn’t move on that agreement, it was essentially terminated on its own conditions.  “That basically meant that the Upper Basin Agreement couldn’t be implemented.”

“I think when the KBRA failed, there was a hangover, if you will.”  Notes Klamath Water Users Association Executive Director Scott White.  “And a lot of folks weren’t sure quite where to go from there.”

The agreements included active provisions for a least some irrigation water, even in dry years.

Those safeguards are no longer in place – and current mountain snowpack levels in the Klamath Basin are only at 33% of average.

Chairman Gentry says it’s likely the Tribes will be exercising their senior water rights.  “We will be calling for regulation to protect and provide for our treaty resources, which would mean it’s going to be pretty difficult for ag if things don’t change – in terms of the outlook for precipitation and snowpack.”

Klamath Tribal members are scheduled to meet on the ninth and tenth of this month to discuss water issues, but those meetings are not open to the general public.

“We are going to bring them up to speed on all the issues around water.”  Notes Gentry.  “The current status of the Klamath Basin adjudication.”

There are currently no negotiations underway to develop any new water agreements.

But Water Users Director Scott White is still optimistic.  “I personally believe that there is a solution out there – what that looks like, I’m not sure.”

 

