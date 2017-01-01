Klamath Co. Police arrest woman in New Years Day homicide

Klamath Falls, Ore. — Klamath Falls Police have arrested a woman on manslaughter charges, after her boyfriend was found dead just after midnight on Sunday morning.
Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of High Street. Authorities said Tyler Matthew Balaise, 25, was deceased when they arrived.
The Klamath County Major Crime Team was activated. Officers have arrested Kassandra Lorrenne Imbert, 22. She’s facing charges of Manslaughter in the First Degree, Criminally Negligent Homicide, and Unlawful Use of a Weapon.
This is the third homicide investigation and arrest in the past six days handled by the Klamath County Major Crime Team.
