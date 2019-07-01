Klamath Commons Park opens

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The ‘Klamath Commons’ park is now open in downtown Klamath Falls.
The Klamath Commons park at 11th and Main Street is now open for recreation.
Sky Lakes Medical Center provided the lion’s share of funding for the project.
Sky Lakes CEO Paul Stewart says he associates parks and green spaces with well-being. “They create less stress, they invite people to get up and physically move – and physical movement is associated with decreasing as many as 35 chronic diseases.”
The park was dedicated to the memory of Dr. Stephanie Van Dyke, who died in a tragic accident less than 3 years ago.
Her parents Jeff and Heidi Van Dyke were on hand for the dedication.
“We believe that Stephanie is here today with us in spirit.” Heidi Van Dyke told a crowd of over 200. “And knowing how much she hated being the center of attention, she is probably smiling and breathing a huge sigh of relief.”
The park represents an investment of about $700,000 by Sky Lakes.
