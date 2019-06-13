Home
Klamath Commons park project rising from the ashes

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A new city park is literally rising from the ashes in downtown Klamath Falls.

A fire destroyed a warehouse at 11th and Klamath Avenue in Klamath Falls in August of 2011.

In March of 2018, plans to develop a park on the vacant lot were presented to city council.

The ‘Klamath Commons’ community park is now nearing completion.

“Ribbon cutting, official opening on July 1st.”  Notes Tom Hottman of Sky Lakes Medical Center.

The million dollar effort began as the dream of Dr. Stephanie Van Dyke, who died in a tragic accident in January 2017.

“The Sky Lakes investment is a little under $700,000.”  Hottman states.  “But it really is an investment in our vision and Dr. Van Dyke’s vision.”

And while the work isn’t complete, Hottman points out that vision will soon come into focus.  “It’s always fun to see something go from literally pencil lines on the back of envelopes to being a reality.”

The park will feature a fountain, shaded areas, and public restrooms.

 

 

