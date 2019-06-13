Klamath Commons park project rising from the ashes

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A new city park is literally rising from the ashes in downtown Klamath Falls.
A fire destroyed a warehouse at 11th and Klamath Avenue in Klamath Falls in August of 2011.
In March of 2018, plans to develop a park on the vacant lot were presented to city council.
The ‘Klamath Commons’ community park is now nearing completion.
“Ribbon cutting, official opening on July 1st.” Notes Tom Hottman of Sky Lakes Medical Center.
The million dollar effort began as the dream of Dr. Stephanie Van Dyke, who died in a tragic accident in January 2017.
“The Sky Lakes investment is a little under $700,000.” Hottman states. “But it really is an investment in our vision and Dr. Van Dyke’s vision.”
And while the work isn’t complete, Hottman points out that vision will soon come into focus. “It’s always fun to see something go from literally pencil lines on the back of envelopes to being a reality.”
The park will feature a fountain, shaded areas, and public restrooms.
KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s. He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful.
He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand. A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer. In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.
“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain. Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.
When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.