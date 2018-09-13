Klamath Community College hosts active shooter training

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Emergency responders in Klamath County are better prepared tonight to deal with an active shooter situation.
Klamath Community College served as the classroom for an active shooter training drill Thursday morning.
“Ten agencies involved throughout the county.” Notes Erick Bishop of Klamath County Fire District #1. “We have about 2 shooters, and approximately 10 victims.”
The scenario provides a unique opportunity for agencies to work together to improve their skills.
Technical Sergeant JT Lombardi is a member of the Oregon Air National Guard, and serves with the 173rd Security Services. “Right now, our officers getting to come in, and work with them in a tactical environment, is a great way for us just to continue to build partnerships with our local community emergency responders.”
And the lessons learned can pay dividends in other emergency situations.
The training is watched closely by several observers, who are able to offer suggestions for improvement once training is complete.
