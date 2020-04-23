Home
Klamath Community College to offer ‘fast track’ medical assistant training in May

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Klamath Community College is preparing to offer a ‘condensed’ version of medical assistant training.

KCC will begin a six-week intensive training program starting May 4th.

The medical assistant program normally runs about 20 weeks.

The $2,045 program cost includes examination costs for certification.

A mandatory internship program has been waived for this short-term intensive course.

The program has been put on a fast track to help meet increased demand.

Class size is limited to 12 students.

Preference is given to people with some experience in the health care field.

Those interested in pursuing the degree should contact Dr. Roberto Galindo at (541) 205-6574.

