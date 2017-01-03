Home
Klamath County – 3 homicides in 6 days

Klamath Falls, Ore. – There’s now been three homicides over the past week in Klamath County.

NBC2’s Lyle Ahrens spoke with residents of a downtown neighborhood where a fatal shooting took place early New Year’s Day.

Greg Smith was watching New Year’s Eve coverage on TV. “Right after they said, ‘Happy New Year’, I just stuck my head out the front door here to say ‘Happy New Year’, and I heard a ‘bam, bam, bam.'”

Just two doors up the street, Tyler Balais had been shot.

Smith didn’t know until later.  “I thought it was along with all the other fireworks and stuff – and then shortly after that, the police all showed up.”

Police say Tyler’s girlfriend Kassandra Imbert pulled the trigger.

She’s charged with manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide.

The shooting has neighbor Gabriel Martinez on edge. “It is a little concerning, being so close to home.  But all we can do is arm ourselves, and prepare ourselves.”

Greg Smith says while he feels safe ‘99.9% of the time’, he’s still taking steps. “I make sure everything’s locked up every time I leave, and make sure my car is locked up.  There’s only so much you can do.”

Sunday’s shooting was the third recent homicide in Klamath County.

A man is charged with murdering his brother on the day after Christmas near Bonanza.

On Saturday, a Keno woman was stabbed to death.

Her grandson is accused of killing her.

In a separate incident on December 31, an elderly woman was killed and a young relative is in custody following an early morning stabbing in Klamath County.

In another case, 22-year-old Kassandra Imbert was charged with killing her boyfriend early New Year’s Day.

 

Lyle Ahrens
KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s.  He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful.  He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand.  A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer.  In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.  “The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain.  Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.

