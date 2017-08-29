Klamath County buys former Safeway store

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A grocery store could soon be returning to downtown Klamath Falls, thanks to an effort by the Klamath County Commissioners.
Haggen purchased the Pine Street Safeway in the spring of 2015, and closed it down less than 6 months later.
Klamath County Commissioner Donnie Boyd says shopping carts could soon be returning. “We are going to enter into a contract with the current owners, there’s a company called Value Rock, for the county to buy the building.”
The purchase price is $1,550,000.
“Then we are in negotiations with a couple other individuals to bring groceries and pharmacy downtown.” Adds Commissioner Boyd, though he won’t say what company is coming in. “I’m not ready to tell you that today, but they are a very solid, very, very solid grocery store.”
Boyd says the county would serve as a short term financing mechanism for the buyer. “The goal is to have somebody up and operating by Christmas.”
The deal under negotiation is focused on the former downtown Safeway, and does not include the store on Sixth Street and Washburn Way.