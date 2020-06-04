Home
Klamath County Court in session

Klamath Falls, Ore. – After allowing only limited access for nearly 3 months, the Klamath County Courthouse has reopened.

The Klamath County Courthouse never closed completely, but reopening hasn’t been business as usual.

“Most of March, April, and May.”  Confirms Klamath County Trial Court Administrator John Powell.  “We’ve been functioning a little over 90 days now in the pandemic environment.”

Powell says a number of physical distancing measures are now in place.  “We’re requiring people to sit 6 feet apart – so if you go to the courtrooms, you’ll notice they’re marked off.  Most of the courtrooms have a limited capacity of about 25 people.”

Plastic screens have been installed on counters in the Court Clerk’s office.

Powell says some small claims, and civil cases have been delayed.  “The Governor has put a hold on non-payment of rent, for example – so we’re doing almost no landlord / tenant cases.”

Masks are recommended, but not required.

“We are not requiring masks in the courthouse.”  Powell notes.  “Although one of the judges is requiring a mask when they come to his courtroom for proceedings.”

Many court staffers have been working from home during the pandemic.

Powell echoes a sentiment shared by many…  “Trying to work from home and do things by teleconference got kind of old after a while.”

The Klamath County Courthouse is now open from 8 to 5 Monday through Thursday, and from 9 to 5 Friday.

They’re closed from noon to 1.

Court hours and policies may vary by county.

