Klamath County Court in session

Klamath Falls, Ore. – After allowing only limited access for nearly 3 months, the Klamath County Courthouse has reopened.
The Klamath County Courthouse never closed completely, but reopening hasn’t been business as usual.
“Most of March, April, and May.” Confirms Klamath County Trial Court Administrator John Powell. “We’ve been functioning a little over 90 days now in the pandemic environment.”
Powell says a number of physical distancing measures are now in place. “We’re requiring people to sit 6 feet apart – so if you go to the courtrooms, you’ll notice they’re marked off. Most of the courtrooms have a limited capacity of about 25 people.”
Plastic screens have been installed on counters in the Court Clerk’s office.
Powell says some small claims, and civil cases have been delayed. “The Governor has put a hold on non-payment of rent, for example – so we’re doing almost no landlord / tenant cases.”
Masks are recommended, but not required.
“We are not requiring masks in the courthouse.” Powell notes. “Although one of the judges is requiring a mask when they come to his courtroom for proceedings.”
Many court staffers have been working from home during the pandemic.
Powell echoes a sentiment shared by many… “Trying to work from home and do things by teleconference got kind of old after a while.”
The Klamath County Courthouse is now open from 8 to 5 Monday through Thursday, and from 9 to 5 Friday.
They’re closed from noon to 1.
Court hours and policies may vary by county.
KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s. He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful.
He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand. A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer. In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.
“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain. Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.
When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.