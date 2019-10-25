Home
Klamath County Fairgrounds auction

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Over a thousand antique and surplus items are coming up for auction Saturday at the Klamath County Fairgrounds.

Auctioneer Stan Deupree says the auctions have been held twice a year since 2016.

A portion of the sales goes to benefit the fairgrounds.

“From those proceeds, we’ve raised almost $300,000 in commissions for the Klamath County Fairgrounds.”  Notes Deupree.  “To fund their facility, and also their new outdoor arena project.”

This year’s auction will feature everything from saddles and pianos, to school buses, and a whole lot of tractors.

Deupree adds you’ll probably see several of your friends.  “It is a lot of fun.  It’s a place where all the neighbors come together, and businesses come together to sell their items, and buy items, equipment and such – and also visit and have a great day.”

The auction gets underway at 9 on Saturday morning.

If you can’t make it to Klamath Falls, you can register to bid online:  deupreeauctioneers.com

