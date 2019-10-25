Klamath County Fairgrounds auction

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Over a thousand antique and surplus items are coming up for auction Saturday at the Klamath County Fairgrounds.
Auctioneer Stan Deupree says the auctions have been held twice a year since 2016.
A portion of the sales goes to benefit the fairgrounds.
“From those proceeds, we’ve raised almost $300,000 in commissions for the Klamath County Fairgrounds.” Notes Deupree. “To fund their facility, and also their new outdoor arena project.”
This year’s auction will feature everything from saddles and pianos, to school buses, and a whole lot of tractors.
Deupree adds you’ll probably see several of your friends. “It is a lot of fun. It’s a place where all the neighbors come together, and businesses come together to sell their items, and buy items, equipment and such – and also visit and have a great day.”
The auction gets underway at 9 on Saturday morning.
If you can’t make it to Klamath Falls, you can register to bid online: deupreeauctioneers.com
KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s. He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful.
He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand. A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer. In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.
“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain. Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.
When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.