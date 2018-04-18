Klamath County fire fighters deliver training, equipment to Dominican Republic

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A team of fire fighters from Klamath Falls recently shared their skills and equipment with fire crews in the Dominican Republic.
Five fire fighters from Klamath County Fire District #1 recently went on a humanitarian trip to the Dominican Republic.
Fire fighter and EMT Ryan Meyer visited the area last year. “Our intent was to share, extend our brotherhood to fire fighters there.”
Fire crews spend a week sharing their skills.
“We did some EMS training, some fire training.” Notes Meyer. “And we also did some training at a hospital for evacuation training.”
The team also delivered equipment, along with uniforms and boots for the Dominican fire fighters.
“Their gear was so bad that it wouldn’t be something we’d think about using here.” Recalls Meyer, adding the effort was greatly appreciated. “They had mayors coming from each town that we visited, their station – and they were just so excited to have us, it was off the charts.”
Meyer hopes to visit the Dominican Republic again. “This trip was really our pioneer trip, with the intent to make this an annual trip that we are hoping to support.”
He believes the effort also benefits the local fire district. “This is not only to extend our brotherhood to the Dominican, but also in doing so, it brings us closer together as District #1 employees.”
The Klamath County fire fighters paid their own way for the humanitarian mission, and used their personal vacation time.
Each fire fighter spent about $1,500 to make the trip.