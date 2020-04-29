Home
Klamath County Government Center reopens

Klamath County Government Center reopens

Klamath County, Ore. – The Klamath County Government Center reopened to the public Tuesday, after nearly a month-long closure.

Commissioner Donnie Boyd says all services are open at the Klamath County Government Center.  “We’re starting to try to get Klamath County back into economics, and trying to bring back our recovery.”

Commissioner Kelley Minty Morris notes several safety restrictions are still in place.  “We are asking that people wear face masks, cloth masks are fine – additionally, we have set up social distancing at the counters.”

Sneeze guards have been installed at service counters throughout the building.

“We really are asking people to still continue to do things electronically.”  Notes Commissioner Morris.  “Whether it’s email, a phone call – please do that if at all possible.”

The public can still watch commissioner meetings online, or through government access TV.

The board recently signed on to a letter to Governor Kate Brown asking that eastern counties be allowed to reopen May 1st.

“Klamath County and the rest of eastern Oregon has had very few cases, and no deaths anywhere on the east side of the Cascade Mountain Range.”  Points out Commissioner Boyd.  “And it’s time to get our economy rolling back over here.”

But, it’s likely any reopening will be phased in.

“It’s not as simple as a county saying, ‘We’re ready to reopen’, and we just reopen.”  Commissioner Morris notes.  “We have to submit a plan, and it has to be approved by the Governor’s office.”

The commissioners caution that if Coronavirus cases should surge, restrictions and closures could be put back into place.

 

