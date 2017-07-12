Klamath County juvenile program gets $1M in state funding

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Young women made up just 10% of Oregon’s juvenile offender population 20 years ago.
That percentage is now nearly 40%.
But $1,000,000 in lottery bonds may help a program in Klamath County reduce that number.
The ‘Y.I.P.’, or ‘Youth Inspiration Program’ targets young women in trouble.
“It addresses therapeutic needs, mental health needs, alcohol and drug needs, that many of these clients have.” Explains Dan Golden, Executive Director of the Klamath County Juvenile Department. “And tries to re-direct them and divert them out of that correctional pipeline.”
Oregon Senate Bill 5530 sets aside a million dollars to fund construction of a residential treatment center at the Klamath County Juvenile Department.
“The million dollar award is kind of seed money to get this project moving.” Notes Golden. ‘What we’ll be doing in the short term is getting the architectural engineering plan together.”
Klamath County Commissioner Kelley Minty Morris says the program will generate money for Klamath County by renting beds to state agencies for young female offenders. “the Y.I.P. program has given our Juvenile Department the ability to get some outside funding that helps fill a state need, while also serving our local girls.”
Total costs are estimated at about $7,000,000 – but Golden believes that’s a good investment. “Eight out of ten girls who have started in the program have succeeded in not going to the correctional route.”
Both Golden and Commissioner Morris had high praise for the help they received from State Representatives E. Werner Reschke, and Mike McLane in securing the funding.