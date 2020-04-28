Home
Klamath County Museum to offer program on 1918 flu pandemic

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The Coronavirus threat reflects a similar pandemic that happened just over a century ago.

The 1918 ‘Spanish’ flu pandemic will be the focus of a presentation by Klamath County Museum Manager Todd Kepple.

“It definitely hit Oregon, and Klamath Falls pretty hard.”  Notes Kepple.  “There were a number of lives lost – and a number of actions taken to try to prevent the spread of the pandemic.”

Many of the prevention strategies are similar to what we’re doing today.

“Mainly, the closing of public places – the movie houses were all closed, the schools were closed.”  Kepple points out, adding:  “Not for very long, I don’t think – just a matter of days, or maybe a couple of weeks.”

Kepple says some additional protection measures were also put in place in Klamath Falls.  “There was a place where folks who were uncooperative with the quarantine orders were sent there, in order to be held in isolation until they were no showing symptoms anymore.”

The live program will take place Thursday evening at 7 on the Klamath County Museum’s Facebook page.

“There were a number of lives lost in the pandemic of 1918.”  Kepple states.  “I don’t want to give any specifics, because I want to encourage people to tune in, and get the rest of the story.”

Here’s a link to the Museum’s Facebook page:  www.facebook.com/Klamath.County.Museum/

You’ll find other presentations on the museum’s Youtube page:  www.youtube.com/channel/UC4wfmmAEg0rXdgBhLqsnw2A

 

