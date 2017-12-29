Home
Klamath County pair market ‘Nature’s Paint’ camouflage

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Hunters have a new option for camouflage, thanks to a pair of entrepreneurs from Klamath County.

A local economic development group helped to make the “Nature’s Paint” idea a reality.

Nicole Morgan said Nature’s Paint is a big improvement on camouflage products. “Typical camo paint comes in little compacts, you’ve got to rub your finger in it, and then you can apply it to your face. A lot of synthetic ingredients that can cause breakouts, irritation.”

Morgan and partner Sereena Thompson got some help with their idea from the Klamath County Economic Development Association, or K.C.E.D.A.

“Went to lunch, we sat down, talked about what we were doing,” Morgan explained. “And they pointed out a lot of the things Sereena and I hadn’t really thought about yet.”

Rick Abel said K.C.E.D.A. is able to help steer many businesses in the right direction.  They may not have a marketing background.  They may not have a business background, where they can write a business plan.”

Cabela’s is now selling Nature’s Paint through a store in Tualatin.

“It’s a really neat thing,” said Rick Abel. “And it’s based right here in Klamath Falls.”

Nature’s Paint is available online:  www.naturespaint.org

You can also learn more about Klamath County Economic Development:  www.chooseklamath.com

 

