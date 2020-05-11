Klamath County reopening plan under review

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Klamath County has re-submitted a plan for reopening to the Governor’s office for review.
Commissioner Derrick DeGroot says a plan to reopen business in Klamath County was sent back by the Governor’s office. “On Friday, we got word from the Governor’s office that there were some small changes that they would like to see made to the plan.”
Klamath County’s original plan addressed specific requirements for churches, restaurants, and hair and nail salons.
“Unfortunately, those were not acceptable.” Clarified DeGroot. “The guidelines that the state has put out for all the sector specific statewide, that’s what’s going to have to be used.”
The state also requested details on how the county would deal with an outbreak at the jail, or a nursing home.
“Those have all been fine-tuned.” DeGroot notes. “And refined to meet their suggestions, and will be resubmitted again today.” (Monday)
While commissioners hoped their initial plan would be approved, DeGroot is optimistic the revised plan will be accepted. “Absolutely. I would just tell everybody, plan on reopening on Friday, that’s the plan for all of us.”
Commissioner DeGroot says the county’s plan was never rejected by the state, but rather sent back for modification.
The revision is now under review.
