Klamath County Road Department plowing preparations

Klamath County, Ore. – While many are getting ready for a relaxing holiday weekend, road crews in southern Oregon are gearing up for snow season.
Imagine plowing snow from Klamath Falls to San Diego.
That’s a regular challenge faced by Klamath County Public Works Director Jeremy Morris. “Klamath County has approximately 850 miles of paved, and gravel roads under our jurisdiction.”
It takes a lot of work to prepare the county’s 30 plows and sanders for winter.
“We make a maintenance run through all of our equipment.” Notes Morris. “Replacing fan belts, and changing the oil.”
Morris adds that work hours at the road shop can hinge on a weather report. “Some of our snow plow routes are over 100 miles long – and we start those sometimes at 4:am in the morning, and it takes all day to get to the end of them.”
Priority roads can be found on the Klamath County website: http://www.klamathcounty.org/733/Roads
“We actually have our snow plow routes on there, and the level of service that you can expect during storms.” Says Morris.
KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s. He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful.
He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand. A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer. In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.
“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain. Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.
When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.