Klamath County Schools prepare to open new district office

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Klamath County School board members get their first peek at a new district office.

Klamath County Schools Superintendent Greg Thede says the move has been a high priority.  “It’s more than just a new district office.  It’s our whole facility, all of our operations will now be consolidated onto one site.”

Those operations include transportation – a print shop – a warehouse and food services – and will soon include administrative offices, and a hearing room.

“District office will be done around June first,” said Project Manager Justin Azevedo. “And they will start moving in throughout the summer.”

Thede notes the purchase and renovation costs are about $4,000,000.  “We took out some bonds, we borrowed the money, and we’ll make payments out of our general fund budget.”

The district purchased the buildings on Greensprings Drive from Lumbermans, and plan to have the new offices up and running by the fall.

Klamath County School District administrators have been working out of an old school at Falcon Heights for the past 25 years.

