Klamath County student pursues ‘Miss Teen USA’ crown

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A junior from Henley High School is getting ready to compete for the title of ‘Miss Teen USA’.

17 year old Mackenzie Peterson was crowned ‘Miss Oregon Teen USA’ in January.

The news didn’t take long to hit Henley High School.

“A lot of my friends were really excited – I still get called ‘queen’ at school.”  Notes Peterson.  “So everyone’s been really supportive and excited for me.”

Peterson is now getting ready to head to the national pageant in Reno April 28th.  “For the competition, there’s interview, fitness, and evening gown – and then the top 5 does an on-stage question.”

Peterson says she’s looking forward to the challenge.  “I’ve already gained so much, such as confidence and new friends – but next week, I’ll be going to the national pageant, so I’ll be making 50 more girlfriends.”

After graduating, Peterson hopes to pursue a career in radiology.

The competition will be streamed live:  www.missteenusa.com

