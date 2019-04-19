Home
Klamath County woman charged with manslaughter of 6-week old son

Klamath County woman charged with manslaughter of 6-week old son

Regional Top Stories , , , , , ,

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A Klamath County woman has been charged with manslaughter for the death of her six week old son.

27 year old Ashley Grace Irwin of Bonanza was arrested on a warrant Thursday afternoon.

Oregon State Police say her child died as the result of neglect and maltreatment in April of 2018.

“The child had neonatal sepsis, severe dehydration, malnutrition, and a variety of other medical conditions.”  Notes Klamath County District Attorney Eve Costello.  “Very surprising for a six week old child.”

Irwin also faces charges of criminal mistreatment for failing to provide care for her four other children.

Those children have been placed in protective custody.

Irwin appeared before a judge Friday afternoon, a ‘not guilty’ plea was filed on her behalf.

State Police say they’re interested in locating Douglas Dale Johnston, the father of the child.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »